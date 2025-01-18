Prohibited material in slash pile prompts visit from BX Swan Lake Fire Department

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A Vernon homeowner on Pottery Road received a lesson in city bylaws after lighting a slash pile Saturday morning.

Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the property, prompting calls to the fire department.

BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said the call came in as a structure fire, but when crews arrived they found a burn pile that contained prohibited material.

Wacey said it was that material that caused the thick, black smoke.

While the homeowner did have a permit for the fire, Wacey said the venting index was not proper to have a fire. A proper venting index is needed so the smoke will disperse higher into the air.

“It's the responsibility of the home owner to make sure the regulations are being followed,” Wacey said, adding only materials like tree prunings, brush and other such items can be burned.

Wacey said the homeowners were “very compliant” with fire crews when they explained what was allowed and not allowed to be burned.

Fire crews put out the prohibited waste that was on fire and Wacey said the homeowner “pulled it away and and was going to take it to the landfill. He got away with a good warning.”

Wacey said burning is allowed between Oct. 31 to April 30, but homeowners must have a permit, burn only allowed materials and check the venting index.