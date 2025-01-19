Vernon Writers’ Group helped writers publish their stories

Photo: Vernon Museum Cover of the January 1982 Chanticleer magazine.

For nearly three decades, the Vernon Writers’ Group served as a gathering place for anyone with a passion for storytelling, poetry or prose.

Founded in 1972 by Margaret Wood and Magda Rice, the group offered an outlet for creative minds in Vernon and beyond, fostering a supportive environment where writers of all levels could share their work, connect with others, and hone their craft.

At the heart of the group’s activities was Chanticleer, a magazine that gave members the opportunity to see their work in print. Contests like the CJIB Christmas Story Contest engaged the broader community, while regular meetings provided a chance to exchange ideas and offer feedback.

The group brought together published and aspiring writers alike.

Early meetings were held in members’ homes before moving to locations like the Vernon Arts Centre, the Vernon Restholm, and eventually the Schubert Centre. Over time, the group expanded its reach to include writers from across British Columbia, providing opportunities for critique, publication, and camaraderie.

Chanticleer featured a variety of writing, from short stories and poems to humor and satire. In 1982, V. Carswell published the poem “Rube,” capturing the universal frustration of solving a Rubik’s Cube:

Oh, Rube! Your infernal cube

Has got the best of me.

I rotate the right, counter the left,

And turn the bottom twice

…

Then I pledge to place an edge,

And orient its hue.

Something’s amiss, for with a twist,

I’ve scrambled all my effort.

The Vernon Writers’ Group provided a launching pad for many writers, including Evelyn Lau, who contributed to Chanticleer at just 14. Lau went on to become a well-known Vancouver writer and was named the city’s poet laureate in 2011.

While records are unclear on when the group officially dissolved, its influence remains. Writing continues to thrive in Vernon, inspired by the legacy of this supportive and creative community.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.