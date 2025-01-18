Dust advisory remains in place for Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Another day, another dust advisory in the North Okanagan.

For the second day in a row, The Ministry of Environment and Parks in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority has issued a dust advisory for Vernon.

The advisory is due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.

Staying indoors helps to reduce exposure.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found here.