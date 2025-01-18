Organizers hail FatShoe Race at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort a success

Photo: Bush Babes & Bros Trail Running

The FatShoe Race at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort were a big fat success according to organizers.

Bush Babes & Bros Trail Running hosted the event that had 55 adult racers and 19 enthusiastic kids turn out to compete.

The company holds five trail running and mountain bike races a year.

The SilverStar event featured an 11-km fat bike course and a 5.5-km snowshoe loop, which could be done as a solo racer or as a relay on a team of two.

The Fatshoe Race brought together participants of all skill levels, from seasoned snowshoe racers to newcomers eager to challenge the course.

The event catered to families, competitive athletes and everyone in between.

“We couldn’t be happier with the turnout and energy at this year’s Fatshoe Race,” said Dawna Jodoin, race co-ordinator. “It’s incredible to see so many people come together to enjoy the beauty of SilverStar Mountain and the camaraderie that events like this inspire. From challengers to sponsors, to volunteers, we are just thrilled with how everything ran.”

“The 55 adult competitors showcased stamina and skill as they navigated the challenging course, with plenty of cheers and high-fives along the way,” said a release from organizers.

“The 19 young participants brought infectious energy and smiles, proving that the next generation of racers is ready to embrace the sport.”

After the race, participants and spectators gathered for post-race festivities, including door prizes from Valhalla Pure Outfitters Vernon and The Starting Block, s’mores and music.

Plans are already underway for next year’s Fatshoe Race.

“This is just the beginning,” said Jodoin. “We’re excited to see this event continue to grow and bring people together in the spirit of adventure and community. Next year we plan to add solo Fatbike to the roster, too.”