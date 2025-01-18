Rabbie Burns Night will be held at the Schubert Centre in Vernon Jan. 25

Photo: Wikipedia

He passed away in 1796, but people are still celebrating his birthday.

And on Jan. 25 Robert 'Rabbie' Burns Night will be held at the Schubert Centre in Vernon in honour of the Scottish poet.

Pipe Major Don MacLeod said the evening will feature a variety of activities including piping, drumming, Scottish dancers and, of course, a haggis.

Dancers will include The Vernon Scottish Country Dancers and the Aviemore Highland Dancers.

“They will wow us with their graceful, beautiful dances,” said MacLeod, who has the honour of doing the address to the haggis.

Ironically, MacLeod said they don't really celebrate Burns in Scotland like they do in North America.

“All the displaced Scotsmen wanted something to do to remind them of home,” MacLeod said of what became an annual event.

Burns was a proficient poet, getting inspiration from everything from a mouse to the haggis.

“He died at 37, but he wrote poetry like you wouldn't believe. He's got hundreds, thousands of poems he has written over the years,” MacLeod said, adding Burns was also a known ladies man.

“He was a real anomaly. Sometimes he was a prim and proper man and other times he was a filthy pig.”

Haggis, the national dish of Scotland is a type of pudding composed of the liver, heart, and lungs of a sheep (or other animals), minced and mixed with beef or mutton suet and oatmeal and seasoned with spices. The mixture is packed into a sheep's stomach and boiled.

“It's become tradition that we pipe in this lowly haggis,” MacLeod said, noting the haggis was consumed mostly by poor people as its ingredients were cheap and not normally sought after by the more well to do.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the haggis arriving at 6:15. Dinner for the event will consist of roast beef and all the trimmings.

Tickets are $60 each and are available at the door.