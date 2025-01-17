Vernon community steps up to support family in need

Photo: Corrina Bowers

The Vernon community has raised over $5k for a family on the brink of homelessness.

Corrina Bowers is 22-years-old and caring for her terminally ill mom and sister – the family needs to be out of their current home by Jan. 31. They've been unable to find affordable housing and may be forced to live in their car.

A GoFundMe was launched to try and raise funds for moving costs and temporary housing for the family.

In an update to the fundraiser, Bowers thanked the community for its support.

"I did not expect this much support, and I am absolutely shocked," reads the GoFundMe.

"Because of the donations to the GoFundMe we will now be able to afford a month in a hotel. I am so grateful for each and every person that has taken the time to read this, or donate or share it."

Bowers also said a mechanic has reached out to try and will try to fix the families car which currently has no heat.

Donations are still being accepted online here.

Anyone with leads on housing can contact Turning Points at 250-542-3555 or [email protected] and reference Corrina Bowers