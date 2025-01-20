Vernon mom says her daughter was excluded, forced to leave public school system

Photo: Gillian Alderson Gillian, Sophia and their dog, Nelson

After her daughter was forced to leave public school, a Vernon mom is calling for better training for school staff to support students with special needs.

Gillian Alderson says her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, has been excluded from public school due to a lack of support. Last week, the Office of the B.C. Ombudsperson announced an investigation into complaints of some public schools excluding students with disabilities.

Sophia has complex behavioural needs. She’s been diagnosed with ADHD, autism, anxiety and intellectual delay. Alderson says they’re also learning Sophia has a trait of autism called pervasive demand avoidance, which means anything that comes across as a demand is met with extreme resistance.

Sophia is allocated an education assistant to help her in school – something Alderson says the district gets funding for based on Sophia’s diagnosis, but Alderson still received nearly daily calls to pick Sophia up.

“It could be many situations, many different outcomes,” explained Alderson about what the school told her when calling her to pick Sophia up.

“Sometimes she was locked in the bathroom and we need to come and get her. Sometimes it was, ‘We're having a very hard time with her right now, we need a parent to come back right away.’ Sometimes it was, ‘She's already started walking home. We're following her from a distance. We need someone to come get her.’”

She says Sophia was left out of school field trips, sent home early, and excluded from learning with her peers.

Alderson was working as an educational assistant herself at a different school, and said it was frustrating working the job herself while seeing her child unable to be accommodated.

“There's no standard of training, it seems lately that's required, and they're cutting back wherever they can on support,” said Alderson.

Alderson says EAs are given less paid professional development days than teachers, which impacts their ability to stay trained on responding to individual students’ needs.

Inclusivity not working

On top of that, inclusivity in the classroom is removing spaces for students who need separate areas.

“Most schools used to have a resource room where kids could go if they weren't able to sit in the regular classrooms, but over the past couple of years I've seen those disappear from most of our elementary schools,” said Alderson.

“They're really forcing inclusion into the classroom, which is like sticking a circle into a triangle, square, or into any of those shapes, but they're trying to force it. Then you're seeing these kids destroy classrooms, and now they're causing trauma to the teacher, the support staff, the other 25 kids in the classroom, and it's all down to the fact that they're not providing the adequate supports or adequate learning spaces for the kids that need them.”

For this school year, Alderson and her husband were forced to enrol Sophia into private school where she gets online, one-on-one support. They’re able to use some of the district funding towards that, but the family still needs to pay out of pocket.

She’s already submitted her report to the B.C. ombudsperson about Sophia being excluded and has shared it with other EAs and parents in hopes this will finally bring about change.

Alderson says she doesn’t want to see parents and educators pitted against each other. In her eyes, it’s not any one person or department that needs to change, but rather the entire system.

“I think it comes down to essentially, probably funding for schools. They don't have the staffing, they don't provide the continued training that people need to support the kids with the needs that they have.”

Alderson says she'd met with School District 22 between 50 and 100 times over the six years Sophia was in public school.

“All of the failures throughout the years from Kindergarten to Grade 5, got her to this place where the school system just can't even accommodate her anymore,” said Alderson.

School District 22 providing support

School District 22 Supt. Karla Mitchell said the district provides “consistent, inclusive support for students who choose to attend schools in the district,” and sometimes families choose to attend programs outside the public school system.

Mitchell also said standardized certification for EAs is required – all EAs must attain certification at a post-secondary level.

Mitchell also said EAs receive three paid professional development days per year.

“Professional development this year included a focus on Indigenous education as well as many options including things like crisis prevention, pro-active de-escalation strategies, and behaviour and safety plans.

“SD22 has district-based Inclusion Specialists who support school staff (including EAs) with complex needs and each school also has one or more School Based Resource Teacher(s) on staff who support learning for students as well as EAs,” said Mitchell in an email.

“Itinerant staff, including Therapists and Speech Language Pathologists, are also critical members of our school communities. We currently have a full compliment of School Psychologists who support students and school teams, and the district is fully staffed with educational assistants.”

-with files from The Canadian Press