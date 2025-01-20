Plastic bags containing unknown substances are once again being spotted dumped on Vernon roads

Photo: File photo

The roadside bags of grossness seem to have returned to Vernon area roads.

Over the past few years, plastic bags containing some sort of vile substance were found on Bella Vista Road, Okanagan Avenue and other roads in the area.

However, the bags had not been reported for quite sometime, but Denise Smithers spotted at least one on East Vernon Road recently.

Castanet has also learned at least one bag was seen on Okanagan Avenue near Fulton Road.

Left in the middle of the street or on the shoulder of the road, the bags get run over by vehicles, spilling their foul content.

The bags first started showing up in 2019, and in 2021 a police spokesperson said the bags may not contain vomit, as some thought.

In 2021, Const. Chris Terleski said the bags investigated that year were similar to ones that he was directly involved in investigating the previous summer.

Anecdotal reports at the time were that the bags likely contained restaurant waste of some sort.

"Investigations have been undertaken in attempts to identify the parties responsible for disposing of the bags, however, no suspects have ever been identified," said Terleski said at the time.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment on the latest incidents.