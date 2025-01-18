Coldstream cancer survivor talks about her journey

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation

At just 35, Coldstream resident Meghan Kreguer faced the daunting diagnosis of aggressive Stage 3 breast cancer.

Her treatment journey included surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and ultimately, a radical double mastectomy.

Instead of focusing on loss, she chose gratitude — a mindset that now shapes her daily life.

Since her diagnosis and treatment, Meghan has been inspired to help others, pursuing a career as a paramedic driven by her deepened compassion for patients.

Cancer, unfortunately, quashed Meghan’s longtime goal of summiting Mount Everest.

“After radiation, I have a reduction in the amount of air my right lung can inhale so all my dreams of being a crazy, cool mountaineer came crashing down,” she said.

She was, however, able to make the hike to the Everest base camp in Nepal this past spring to celebrate turning 40.

“The guides even sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and presented me with this cake at 18,000 feet.”

Meghan initially felt victimized by her diagnosis, but has since flipped from ’Why me?’ to ‘Why not me?’ I have a supportive family. I have the financial means to step back from work. Unlike some people in the US, I don’t have to choose between affording the basics such as rent or food and chemotherapy.”

Because of complications due to her breast implants she had her surgeries in Surrey, her chemotherapy treatments in Vernon and her radiation treatments at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

“Even though I was treated in two different health authorities, in the Fraser and Interior regions, it was seamless. Everything under BC Cancer was fed to my local GP and to my oncologists.”

Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day and it is a time or British Columbians to recognize their collective power to change the future of cancer care and offer hope for better outcomes.

This year, the BC Cancer Foundation is sharing stories that honour the strength of British Columbians facing cancer and the researchers driving innovative treatments, made possible by the support of donors.

Through her husband Mike’s involvement with BC Cancer Foundation’s Interior Transformation Council, Meghan has come to deeply appreciate the rapid advancements in cancer care, especially after Mike shared a poignant reflection: “With today’s treatments, I don’t think you would have lost your breasts,” highlighting the transformative progress made in just five years.

“The transformation we have seen over the past decade in cancer care is providing patients with more options and greater hope.,” says Dr. Chris Baliski, BC Cancer’s Interior Regional Surgical Oncology Lead. “Thanks to donor support, we’re refining treatments to be not only more effective, but also less invasive, with the potential of avoiding surgery altogether. It’s an inspiring step forward in improving outcomes for patients.”

At the forefront of this evolution in cancer care is BC Cancer – Kelowna’s innovative Surgical Oncology Research Program. This pioneering initiative is revolutionizing treatment with less invasive and more precise methods, incorporating advancements such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation. Remarkably, it holds the potential to eliminate the need for surgery entirely, offering new hope to patients facing life-changing diagnoses.

Baliski is launching clinical trials for prevalent cancers like breast, melanoma and thyroid, while enhancing regional care through health services research and patient-reported outcomes.

A groundbreaking procedure to prevent lymphedema, which helps with the assessment and removal of lymph nodes, an important part of the management for some cancers, including breast, will debut in February.