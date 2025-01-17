Coldstream log house being demolished to make way for parkland

Photo: District of Coldstream

Demolition of the old log house at 8505 Kalavista Drive in Coldstream is finally underway.

According to city documents, a spring 2010 survey found people supported the log house being turned into a park site.

Now, 15 years later, the District of Coldstream says interior demolition is in progress to make way for park land.

“Previous flooding events have intensified structural building issues including, but not limited to, failing foundation and mold making it unsuitable for private or public use,” said the district in a post to Facebook.

“Removal of the house will provide Coldstream with valuable parkland and an opportunity to reimagine the use of this space for public enjoyment.”

The cabin is about 0.84 acres across from the Kalavista Boat Launch and surrounded by a lagoon. The property is home to turtles, birds and other riparian wildlife, Coldstream has looked at installing artificial nesting sites for painted turtles at the property.

While the interior demolition is now underway, the exterior demolition will need to wait for permits.

The public should stay clear of work zones.