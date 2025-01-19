Vernon's Star Country Squares dance club inviting everyone to try out square dancing

If you have ever wanted to learn to square dance, now's your chance.

Vernon's Star Country Squares dance club is inviting everyone to give it a try.

In the New Year, people often “set goals such as being more active, trying to have real fun at least once a week, exercising, socializing, making new friends, celebrating life and perhaps learning to dance. The club points out that their main dance form, Social Square Dancing, serves to accomplish all those goals,” said a statement from the club.

The only square dance club currently operating in the Okanagan is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The club was formed as an amalgamation of the Vernon Stardusters, which originated in the 1960s, and the Sun Country Squares dance club.

Dancing starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 and newcomers are also welcome on Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and 13 at the Halina Activity Centre in the Vernon Recreation Complex, 3310 37th Ave.

No pre-registration is required and participants can simply show up. There is a $10 per night fee.

Paired-off teams of eight people stand in a square formation, to interact with each other as they hear various moves or "calls" from a Caller. They step to a steady beat of music wherein the rhythms range from pop to country and show tunes to golden oldies.

“While some of the calls are choreographed to a particular piece of music, other routines are comprised of random calls where the dancer has to listen carefully to know which way to go,”

Those can be a source of spontaneous laughter because dancers often anticipate the direction only to find themselves going another way.

The Star Country dance club supports the North Okanagan community, including the annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

A free open house will be held Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. for a special square dance in celebration of the carnival.

The “Hip to be Square” dance event will correspond with the carnival’s 1980s theme.

Casual attire is advised and footwear should be low heel and soft-soled. The lessons in Social Square Dancing including singles, couples and families. Youth must be aged 12 years and older and accompanied by an adult. A half price fee will apply for those aged 12 to 19 years old.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit their website.