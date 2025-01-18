Vernon videographer presents vintage videos in highest resolution ever

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault is bringing the past to the present with the highest resolution ever.

“Today marks a milestone, this is the first BC vintage episode in 4K. After many months of planning, we’ve made the upgrade to the 4K HDS+ scanner,” Arseneault said.

The HDS+ scanner is a high-end, professional scanner.

“It replaces my previous 1080p HD scanner, without getting overly technical the resolution is more than four times the previous scanner. As a result, this scanner is simply far superior to almost any other scanner in British Columbia,” he said.

There are only two such machines in BC and only eight in all of Canada.

To mark the auspicious event, Arseneault is debuting another Tides & Trails episode, one of 70 in his collection.

Tides & Trails was a locally produced television show from nearly 60 years ago. The outdoor television series from 1960-66 focussed on the great outdoors in B.C. and Alberta, with occasional ventures to Central America and further abroad.

Bill Dennet was behind the viewfinder, and today's episode had an original air date of May 2, 1963 featuring a fishing derby on Wood Lake, near Oyama.

The fishing focus then shifts to the Rose Valley reservoir above Westbank before casting for trout on Okanagan Lake where there are “lots of now historical details to catch.”

The show ends with a tour of the Summerland hatchery.

“I’m excited to finally begin sharing these Tides & Trails reels with sound, it’s been several years in the works,” Arseneault said.

“The footage is genuinely interesting to view given the changes in the 60 years. These old fishing shows are charming with their background music and analog soundtrack."

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault