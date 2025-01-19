Photo: SD83

It has been a long time coming, but Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong finally has a new gymnasium.

After three years, the gym is ready to use and the school has received its occupancy permit. Despite a few finishing touches still needed, gym classes and games are now being held in the new gym.

“For the first time in three years, the school’s teams were able to host a game in their own gym,” said School District 83.

On Jan. 9, the PVSS Hawks Junior Boys basketball team played the Jackson Jays of Salmon Arm.

The gym had been closed for renovations after significant structural damage was discovered during planned upgrades in 2021.

The damage, caused by a fire at the school in the 1970s, required the gym to be demolished and completely rebuilt.

Information about a grand opening for the new gym will be shared later this spring.

The $11,798,870 winning bid to build the gym was submitted by Sawchuk Developments.