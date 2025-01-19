Vernon set to get third McDonalds location by end of 2025

Photo: Venutre Commercial

The City of Vernon is set to get a third McDonalds location at the end of 2025.

The new location is set to be built in the Silver Star Gateway Business Park located at 5000 Silver Star Road, on a nine-acre plot of land and located two minutes away from downtown Vernon.

The location is home to businesses like Sky Volleyball and DC Flooring Supplies LTD.

Jason Wills with Venture Commercial says the business park is going through a three-phase development. Phases one and two are complete and they are currently leasing areas for stage two.

Phases one and two were originally for industrial businesses. Stage three which includes the McDonalds and a new 17,000 square foot building will be a part of the commercial/mixed use phase.

“With this rezoning amendment, it allows for retail uses,” said Wills.

The fast food restaurant will be 4,600 square feet on its own standalone pad. It will also include a multi-lane drive-thru.

“Not only will they drive significant traffic to the development, but they will also service the growing Foothills and Silver Star Mountain communities,” said Wills about the addition of the restaurant to the business park.

Construction is expected to start immediately with an estimated opening date in late 2025.