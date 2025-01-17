OHS looking for foster home for Vernon dog recovering from surgery

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society

The Okanagan Humane Society is looking for a foster home that could take in one-year-old dog, Big Girl.

Big Girl was recently hit by a car and now has an unrepairable fracture in her hind leg. Vernon Veterinary Clinic has recommended amputation and Big Girl had her surgery on Wednesday.

Her owners were unable to provide proper care and surrendered her to OHS for rehoming.

The OHS is now looking for a foster home to help her while she recovers from surgery. Okanagan Humane Society says she’s great with kids, she hasn’t been cat-tested yet, but currently lives with two other dogs.

"She needs a soft, loving place to heal while she waits for her forever home," reads a post to Facebook.

OHS will cover all vet expenses when Big Girl is in foster care.

Anyone able to provide a foster home for Big Girl should call Shannon at 778-214-7489.