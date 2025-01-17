Downtown Vernon business co-owner said she will continue to help homeless

Photo: Facebook Surveillance video shows a man vandalizing lights at a downtown Vernon apartment recently.

Despite being broken into three times, Barbara Louis has no plans of abandoning Mug 'N Muffin in downtown Vernon.

Louis has been the co-owner of the coffee shop for more than 17 years and in that time she has come to know many of the area residents, including members of the unhoused community.

She will often find them sleeping on her doorstep and offer them a cup of coffee and a muffin to start their day.

She has also spent thousands of dollars repairing damage from break ins and replacing the items that were stolen.

The latest incident happened last week when someone broke into the business and stole a variety of items including pastries, ketchup bottles, hand sanitizer and other miscellaneous items – all of which cost money to replace.

Louis said that is money out of pocket because when she makes claims on her insurance, her premiums go up.

Louis said she knows those break-ins have been by a small element of the homeless community.

She admits it is disheartening considering the effort and expense she puts into assisting those who are down on their luck.

And Louis believes things are getting worse for the business in the 2800 block of 34 St.

“There are more new ones in town and that's the problem,” she said. “A lot of the older ones, we always worked with them – we always give them coffee in the morning and a smoke and a tart or something because they are cold. They have been out there all night, sleeping out front. They were good to us, but a lot of them have passed away.”

Louis believes the rash of problems are coming from “the new ones” who have recently come to town.

“They come and go. In the summer they come up from Vancouver and Edmonton and then they go back or they get arrested or they die,” she said. “We always get new ones rolling in and they are the ones doing this I believe.”

But despite the challenges, Louis said she is going to continue to help those on the fringes of society.

“We do what we can. They are people, they belong to somebody, so I don't mind,” she said. “If they are belligerent I boot them out, of course, but if they are good and they are sleeping out there, we help them out. I wouldn't want to be homeless. It could be my kid, my husband, my brother...it could be anybody, it could be me.”

Louis said she may talk to the building owner about putting bars on the windows, which will be another expense she has to cover.

And there are other incidents in the area as well.

A post on the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) tells of several acts of theft and vandalism at an apartment complex not too far from Mug 'N Muffin.

The post said there are other issues including “human feces everywhere, picked up over 20 needles, garbage and obviously stolen goods.”

“You can't blame them all, they are not all bad people,” Louis said. “Some of them are wonderful people they are just down on their luck. It's just a handful making it miserable for everybody else.”

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP to see if they have responded to an increase in calls to the area, but they did not reply by the time of publication.