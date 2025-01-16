Lumby Chamber announces start times for annual Outhouse Races

Photo: Lumby Outhouse Races

The Lumby Chamber of Commerce has set a time for this years’ Lumby Outhouse Races.

The races will kick off with a show and shine at 11:30 a.m. in Oval Park in Lumby on Jan. 26.

Outhouses will start to tear up the track at 12:30 p.m.

“A lively, family-oriented afternoon awaits you with thrilling races over the snow, where competitors utilize an outhouse as their racing vehicle,” said the new race host, Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

“This event celebrates creativity, ingenuity, and humour, encouraging participants to think outside the box.”

Teams of three build a three-sided faux outhouse mounted on skis – two teammates push the outhouse while the third team member sits inside.

Race entries are still being accepted, people can email [email protected] or phone 250-547-2300 for more information.