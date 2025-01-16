Vernon Secondary Students gave sandwiches and hot chocolate to the less fortunate Thursday

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon Secondary School students Alejandra Sanchez, left, and Ava Velenosr braved the winter weather to hand out sandwiches and hot chocolate at the Upper Room Mission Thursday.

A pair of Vernon Secondary School students handed out dozens of sandwiches and cups of hot chocolate at the Upper Room Mission Thursday and received nothing but gratitude and words of thanks in return.

Ava Velenosr and Mexican exchange student Alejandra Sanchez, both 16, braved chilly weather to hand out the food as part of their final project for their social justice course.

“We had to pick a group of people to help, so we chose the homeless,” Velenosr said.

With permission from the URM, the pair set up a table and handed out the treats. Their timing was perfect as the mission was closed Thursday.

The pair said between 30 and 40 people stopped by, all of whom were grateful and thankful for their generosity.

“It's interesting,” Velenosr said. “We got to see a variety of people.”

Sanchez added those they served were “very respectful” to the teens.

Velenosr said she was not surprised by the response.

“I've handed out care packages before for my cap stone so I kind of new what to expect,” Velenosr said.

Both teens agreed they would do it all again.