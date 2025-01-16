250671
Vernon  

Vernon Secondary Students gave sandwiches and hot chocolate to the less fortunate Thursday

Teens help homeless

- | Story: 528001

A pair of Vernon Secondary School students handed out dozens of sandwiches and cups of hot chocolate at the Upper Room Mission Thursday and received nothing but gratitude and words of thanks in return.

Ava Velenosr and Mexican exchange student Alejandra Sanchez, both 16, braved chilly weather to hand out the food as part of their final project for their social justice course.

“We had to pick a group of people to help, so we chose the homeless,” Velenosr said.

With permission from the URM, the pair set up a table and handed out the treats. Their timing was perfect as the mission was closed Thursday.

The pair said between 30 and 40 people stopped by, all of whom were grateful and thankful for their generosity.

“It's interesting,” Velenosr said. “We got to see a variety of people.”

Sanchez added those they served were “very respectful” to the teens.

Velenosr said she was not surprised by the response.

“I've handed out care packages before for my cap stone so I kind of new what to expect,” Velenosr said.

Both teens agreed they would do it all again.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


251826


Real Estate
5051743
20-1102 Cameron Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Sami
Sami Shuswap BC SPCA >


253244


TheTango.net
Renee Zellweger took Hollywood break

Renee Zellweger took Hollywood break

Showbiz | January 16, 2025

Fossil hunt

Must Watch | January 16, 2025

Triplet life

Must Watch | January 16, 2025

Excessive packaging

Galleries | January 16, 2025

Cardi B accuses Offset of 'robbing' her

Showbiz | January 16, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
252602
252674