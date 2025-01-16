A bobcat was spotted in the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon on Thursday

Brad Barrie had a fuzzy visitor swing past his Okanagan Landing residence Thursday morning.

A bobcat was captured on a security camera as it strolled past the home in the 7500 block of Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon.

North Okanagan wildlife expert Pete Wise said bobcats are common in the region as this is part of their natural habitat.

Wise said the bobcat captured on camera has “been down there for about a month. They don't pose a threat. Right now they are down there hunting quail. There are lots of quail in that area.”

Wise said he has heard of cases of a bobcat attacking person, but such instances are extremely rare.

“I see them in my front yard all the time. I enjoy them,” Wise said.

They are predators and bobcats will go after food sources such as house cats and small dogs, but there are things people can do to safeguard their pets.

“Your house cat is supposed to be in the house, not running around loose outside because then they become a food group for everything else,” Wise said.

Wise also advises people with small dogs to go out with them rather than just opening the back door and letting them out unescorted to do their business.

“Keep your dog on a leash when you are letting them out. Don't just throw them out blindly,” Wise said.

Anyone with concerns about a bobcat, or any wild animal, is urged to call the BC Conservation RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.