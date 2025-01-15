Vernon's Shanda Hill has three races planned already for 2025

Photo: Shanda Hill

Vernon's ultra-athlete Shanda Hill has three endurance tests planned during the first six months of the year.

Hill is the only person in the world to have completed three double deca races. A deca is the equivalent of 10 Ironman triathlons.

Last year, Hill completed a triple deca race in Italy, which was hailed as the toughest race in the world.

From March 7 to 23, Hill will be competing in the 10x Continuous Ultra Triathlon in South Africa.

The event marks South Africa's first-ever Deca Ultra Triathlon, organized by a seasoned triathlete and recognized as an IUTA: International Ultra Triathlon Association Recognized Event.

This prestigious race will see Hill take on one of the most gruelling challenges in the world of ultra-endurance sports, once again showcasing her ability to push human limits and inspire others to embrace their own potential.

She will then have a couple months to rest up before heading to Brazil for the 10x Continuous Ultra Triathlon May 1 to 16.

The Brazil Ultra Tri is hailed as a highlight of the international triathlon calendar.

Then in June, Hill will will compete in the Double Ultra Triathlon, a 2x Iron Distance event held in Emsdetten, Germany.

As part of the IUTA World Championship, this prestigious race brings together some of the best ultra-endurance athletes in the world to compete on an international stage.

For more information or to sponsor Hill, visit her website.