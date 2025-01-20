Vernon's Caetani Centre hosting Winter's Night Painting Party during carnival

Photo: Deeana Arts/Pixabay

A Winter's Night Painting Party is back for the 2025 Vernon Winter Carnival.

The popular Caetani Centre event takes place Feb. 12 in the Caetani Gallery.

“Explore your creative side by painting a Sveva Caetani-inspired image from her original work, Playing with Penrose, Aztec Fan V, painted in the late-1980s to align with this year's Carnival theme, Back to the '80s,” said a press release from the cetnre.

Professional artist Destanne Norris will guide participants through the process, encouraging them to create their own work of art that emulates the style and theme of a Caetani original using their own colours, inspiration and imagination with acrylic paint on a 14” x 11” canvas panel.

The ticket includes instruction, all art supplies, Italian wine, cheese, charcuterie, socializing, and best of all, you get to keep the painting you create to take home and frame.

This year, the centre is also offering all Painting Party participants a coupon for a free self-guided tour of the Caetani museum and gallery.

Participants will also learn more about the Caetani story and see the collection of artifacts and Sveva Caetani art.

Tickets can be purchased at the Vernon Winter Carnival office or online.