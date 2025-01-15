Vernon wildlife expert says coyotes are more aggressive during mating and birthing seasons

Photo: Pixabay

It's that time of year when coyotes are looking for love – and that means they can be more aggressive than normal.

While people should keep an eye out for coyotes throughout the year, during mating season extra caution must be taken.

Mating season began about two weeks ago and Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise said it will carry on into March.

Then the females will look for a place to have their pups

“They are a lot more aggressive when they have pups in their den,” Wise said. “They are very protective. There are lots of them around right now.”

When going for a walk, Wise advises people carry a big stick and that their pet is on a leash.

Along with carrying what Wise calls a “Moses stick,” people should also have noise makers with them. He said bear spray is also effective against coyotes.

“Make sure your dog is under control. If you can't call your dog back, then they should't be off the leash,” said Wise.

Coyotes will attack dogs of all sizes and Wise said they will even lure a dog into an ambush.

“They will gang up on them. I have seen coyotes try to sucker a dog in. There will be two or three hiding in the bush while one of them is out there pretending to play with the dog. As soon as the dog gets close, they will jump on them,” Wise said.

And of course, the grey-brown canines will also grab the family cat if the opportunity arises.

Coyotes are very adaptable to their surroundings and can survive in rural and urban settings.

“They are all over the place,” Wise said. “We see them everyday. They are all over and they are looking for food.”

Coyotes are not strictly nocturnal. They may be observed during the day, but are generally more active after sunset and at night.

According to the BC SPCA, coyotes are common sights in cities, towns and farms across North America. The Lower Mainland is home to an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 urban coyotes, which moved into the area in the 1980s.

“Coyotes are generally not dangerous to people, but some lose their fear when they are fed and may attack small pets or unattended small children. Often these aggressive individual animals have been regularly fed by someone in the area,” said a statement on the BC SPCA website.

“If you see a coyote, scare them away by yelling, stamping your feet and waving your arms. Make lots of noise and try to look big. Teach children how to scare away a coyote if they see one, but never throw anything at the animals.”

In B.C., it is illegal to feed wildlife like coyotes and could result in a fine.

Call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 to report an aggressive or threatening coyote.