Vernon Public Art Gallery hosting three exhibits through March 5

Photo: VPAG

It's a busy New Year at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

The VPAG is hosting three exhibitions through March 5 “that celebrate diverse narratives and artistic practices.”

“From exploring Indigenous heritage to unpacking cultural identity and fostering community connections, these exhibitions offer something for everyone,” the VPAG said in a press release.

David Wilson Sookinakin: Pictograph Roots

Renowned Syilx artist David Wilson Sookinakin presents Pictograph R0-oots is a series of paintings that reinterpret traditional pictographs found throughout Syilx Nation Territory.

Sookinakin’s style blends ancient symbols with contemporary form lines, creating a dynamic visual language that bridges past and present. His work honours the oral storytelling traditions of his ancestors and reflects on the post-contact experiences of First Nations peoples.

“My art is ever-evolving and a true representation of my identity as an Interior Salish person,” says Sookinakin. “It’s a natural evolution of pictographs, transforming their ancient forms into contemporary interpretations. Through art and words, I tell stories that celebrate our unique and vibrant First Nations art forms.”

The exhibition includes pieces such as White Birch Creek – Fish Chief (2024), an acrylic on canvas work that shows his signature style.

Chrystal Phan: Once for a While

Once for a While features the narrative oil paintings of the Vietnamese-Canadian artist. Using personal and family experiences, Phan aims to capture the poignant, humorous and often awkward moments of cultural integration. Her work challenges stereotypes of Canadian identity while asking viewers to reflect on their own lives through intimate and relatable narratives.

The series includes works such as Turkey Dinner (2021), which portrays the challenges of blending cultural traditions in everyday family life.

“By sharing these stories, I hope to collapse the boundary between public and private experiences so that viewers can find connections in these moments of cultural collision,” Phan says.

Home on Syilx Territory

In collaboration with the Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society, Home on Syilx Territory showcases the creative outcomes of a four-day workshop series. Facilitated by Syilx Nation members Mariel Belanger and her daughter Sienna, the workshops introduced newcomers to the visitor protocols, cultural practices, and traditions of the Syilx people. Participants explored allyship, traditional Tule mat-making, and the cultural significance of marshlands.

The exhibition features collages created by workshop participants, emphasizing appreciation of culture and the importance of building relationships through art. Among the featured works is Pack Autonomy: Family Connections (2024) by Mariel Belanger, a collage on canvas that symbolizes the deep connections between family, land, and community.

The VPAG, 3228 31 Ave., is open Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gallery is closed Sunday.