Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace says important services will be lost if Options for Sexual Health clinic closes

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace is expressing concerns services for women will be lost if the Options for Sexual Health clinic closes.

The clinic is experiencing financial challenges and according to Archway is essential for women of all ages – from birth control education, unplanned pregnancy options, pap tests, to menopause education and support.

“Coming so close on the heels of the closure of HOPE Outreach, this is very disheartening news. For 16 years, HOPE Outreach has operated to support some of the most vulnerable women in the Okanagan and now it’s being dissolved,” said Monica Kriese, community engagement co-ordinator in a press release.

“HOPE Outreach and Options for Sexual Health are crucial organizations that provide essential services to women in the North Okanagan. Their closure or financial difficulties significantly impact the community, making these women more vulnerable to harm and abuse.”

Kriese said the services provided by the clinic play a vital role in promoting the health, rights, and empowerment of women and girls in BC. HOPE Outreach’s efforts collectively aimed to provide immediate safety, emotional support, and long-term resources to help women in vulnerable situations.

Archway officials have reached out to MLA Harwinder Sandhu’s office and were advised she is working on this issue.

People are being asked to email letters to Sandhu who will share them with provincial Health Minister Josie Osbourne emphasizing the importance that Options for Sexual Health plays, especially in a rural community.

The local clinic is located in the Vernon Health unit, and is currently operating Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m.

Options for Sexual Health operates 52 clinics across the province, it's asked for $800,000 in bridge funding from Premier David Eby to keep half of its clinics open.

Options has launched an online portal where people can advocate for keeping the clinics open.

Castanet has reached out to the clinic and Sandhu for comment.