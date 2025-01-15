One of the most unique houses in Vernon has undergone a major change

Photo: Contributed

One of the most unique houses in Vernon is no more.

The house at 3902 Alexis Park Drive is still there, but everything that made it unique has been taken out.

With a sign on the house calling it Toad Hall the home was a local landmark for years for its one-of-a-kind decor.

“This home became a local icon when it was featured on an edition of the TV show Weird Homes. It had not had much of its cute things uncovered regularly in the past few years due likely to the owner aging. This home was always so much fun to stop and see and became a landmark of sorts for locals who knew of its history,” Dawn Tucker posted on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page.

Also on the property was a plaque fastened to a boulder as a memorial to commemorate “the misery and woe inflicted upon this neighbourhood. The product of ill-conceived and poorly executed widening of Alexis Park Drive.”

Toad Hall is the fictional home of Mr. Toad, a character in the 1908 novel The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame.