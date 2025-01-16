Safety concerns prompt parade route change: Vernon Winter Carnival

Ben Low-On

Vernonites have flocked downtown to watch the Vernon Winter Carnival parade for the last 64 years and while minor changes have previously been made to the route, this year's path will look quite different.

“The landscape in Vernon is different as well, so safety is definitely the number one priority,” said Camille McCluskey with Vernon Winter Carnival.

“That was just one thing we could not overlook.”

This year’s route will take a straight shot down 27th St. from 45th Ave. to 32nd Ave., while routes in years past took more turns down different streets in downtown Vernon.

During last year's parade, people were moving barricades and driving onto the parade route.

“We were standing in the middle of the street, with our hands up, trying to turn cars around, telling them no, and then still having them converging on with the parade goers at the end. It really took away some of the joy of the parade,” said McCluskey.

“There are children that are still walking along the streets. There are people that are on truck trailers and it just was very unnerving."

The new route is aimed at making the parade safer for everyone involved as well as not blocking crucial streets for emergency services.

The parade will not be travelling down 30th Ave. for the first time in years.

Some residents worry the reduction of the parade route could lead to the end of the parade altogether, but Vernon Winter Carnival says the parade will always be a go and that this route is the same length as years past.

“We have everyone's best interest in mind, and we really hope that you come and support the carnival so that we can keep putting these events on for the public,” said McCluskey.

Vernon Winter Carnival runs Feb. 7 to 16 with the parade on Feb. 8.

Over the 10 days of the carnival there's a mix of free events – like the parade – plus ticketed and by-donation events, more information and ticket purchasing can be found online.