'Vulgar misogynist' found guilty in Vernon provincial court

Photo: Castanet file photo

A North Okanagan man who came across as "a vulgar, unhappy misogynist," according to a Vernon judge, will need to wait a little longer to find out if he’ll spend time behind bars.

Edward Allan Lockhart, 69, was in Vernon provincial court on Monday to hear Judge David Patterson’s decision in his dangerous driving trial.

The charges were laid in connection with a sideswiping collision near O’Keefe Ranch in August of 2022.

Court heard both Lockhart and a female driver pulled over and Lockhart approached the other driver to confront her about the collision.

In a five-minute interaction at the scene, Lockhart told the woman to "f--k off and die” between six and eight times and repeatedly called her a "c--t."

The profanities continued after the incident — even in court. During cross examination of Lockhart in the fall, Patterson warned him he’d be held in contempt of court if he continued to berate the Crown prosecutor with derogatory names.

“Nonetheless, being foul mouthed, offensive and blatantly misogynistic, does not mean Mr. Lockhart is guilty of one or more of the counts before the court,” said Patterson on Monday before rendering his decision.

Lockhart was found guilty of failure to stop and uttering threats, but he was acquitted on charges of dangerous driving and assault with a weapon.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Blow is seeking 60 to 90 days jail for Lockhart followed by a one-year probation.

Defence lawyer Courtenay Simmons asked for a one year probation, and if that was not accepted then a conditional sentence order, also known as house arrest.

Lockhart will be back in court on Jan. 27 to fix a date for sentencing. He is not in custody.