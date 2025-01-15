One RDNO department proposes 170.3% tax requisition hike to pay for Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan has released its first Greater Vernon public budget documents, and residents might experience sticker shock when seeing a proposed 170.3 per cent tax requisition increase for one service.

This increase is proposed mainly to cover the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre, and the overall Greater Vernon Parks, Recreation and Culture (GVPRC) budget tax requisition increase is a proposed 43.1 per cent.

The Greater Vernon Culture tax requisition is increasing by $3 million — from $1.78 million in 2024 to $4.81 million in 2025, or 170.3 per cent. The large increase is mainly due to the estimated $46-million cultural centre project.

This is just one part of the total GVPRC tax requisition, which is increasing by $3.37 million — from $7.8 million in 2024 to $11.2 million in 2025, or 43.1 per cent.

When weighted with the tax base growth, it's sitting at an overall 40.9 per cent increase.

Not the full picture, yet

The proposed increases will be considered during a Greater Vernon Advisory Committee special budget meeting on Wednesday. GVAC include Vernon, Coldstream and Electoral Areas B and C.

The discussion will just cover 5 GVPRC services and Greater Vernon Water budget needs — just one piece of the RDNO pie.

Stephen Banmen, RDNO general manger of finance, said the RDNO has over 70 separate services.

The 40.9 per cent tax requisition increase for GVPRC services is not the final tax increase residents can expect to pay for 2025 — this will be determined sometime in February, when a consolidated budget is presented to the RDNO Committee of the Whole.

"For the [GVPRC] services...the property tax increase works out to be 40.9 per cent for the five services listed in the report’s table. When you just look at GV cultural service it is 170.3 per cent, but when you add the other GVPRC services the per cent increase drops significantly," explained Banmen in an email.

"As we continue through the budget process leading up to the Feb. 26 consolidated budget meeting and add more services, the per cent increase to Vernon, Coldstream and [Electoral Areas] B and C will continue to drop."

A summary of the proposed GVPRC tax requisition increase can be found online, here.

According to this report, the current annual rate of inflation is 2.3 per cent, measured by the BC Consumer Price Index from November to November.

Draft tax requisitions for all RDNO member municipalities is expected to be known and presented at a Feb. 26 committee of the whole meeting. Final requisitions will be calculated in April.

Vernon taxpayers pay the largest share of the RDNO budget, and many services only apply in some parts of the regional district.

The degree of an individual property's tax increase or decrease is impacted by: