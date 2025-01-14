Ukrainian New Years celebrated at Schubert Centre

Photo: Wayne Emde Sadok Hopak The Grand Finale of the Sadok Hopak, performed by, from left, Valentina Romanova, Kyndra Johnson, Natalia Derevianets

Malanka (Ukrainian New Year’s Eve) celebrations were held in Vernon on Jan. 13.

Guests gathered at the Schubert Centre for a dinner including borscht, pierogies, cabbage rolls, and kielbasa before enjoying song and dance performances.

“It is rich in ancient ritual, folklore and magic. The ancestors of Ukrainians believed that on New Year’s Eve, good and evil spirits descended on the earth. In order to ward off the evil forces and ensure a bountiful new year, the night was spent dancing, partaking of a lavish and ritualistic meal, fortune telling, courting, casting of spells and singing carols of well wishes,” said Andrea Malysh with the Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble about the meaning of the holiday.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan Branch (UCC TO) Choir sang traditional Ukrainian Christmas and New Year’s carols.

Sakok dancers and the Children's Ensemble performed multiple dances from the different regions of Ukraine.

The festival is called Malanka because it’s a night to celebrate the coming of spring, a night that animals can talk and gypsies can tell people's fortune for the upcoming year.

“Our story tonight represents Malanka as Spring being chased by Winter in hopes that he can prevail with eternal Winter. But there is always a hero to the story and Wasyl will come to the rescue, put Winter out of his misery and Spring will come once more," said Malysh.