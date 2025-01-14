New burger joint opens in Downtown Vernon

Ben Low-On

A new burger joint has opened in downtown Vernon and it's the first of its kind in B.C.

The Fancy Induced Burger opened to the public on Jan. 11th. The restaurant had a successful soft opening before their launch date.

“At those times we were expecting just a few orders and we will train the staff. But that period was so crazy as well. People came here all the time,” said co-owner, Maninder Mann about the restaurant's soft launch.

The restaurant specializes in burgers and milkshakes with halal and gluten free options available. They are most known for the liquid cheese they can inject into the burgers.

“This was my husband's dream. My family was in the restaurant business for a while,” said Mann.

When asked about the edition of The Fancy Induced Burger to downtown, Keelan Murtagh from the Downtown Vernon Association said, “Not only does it enhance our already diverse culinary scene, but it contributes to the lively atmosphere that makes Downtown Vernon the vibrant, walkable gem of the Okanagan.”

Mann and her husband are considering opening other locations in the Okanagan. Vernon is one of three cities in the country to be home to The Fancy Induced Burger, with the other two locations in Toronto and Brampton.

“We will hopefully do good here, it depends on the response of the customers,” said Mann.

The burger joint is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant is located at 3222 30th Ave. near the FreshCo.