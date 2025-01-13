Mounties tight-lipped on Sagmoen following dating app reports

Photo: RCMP

Reports of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen having been spotted on dating apps — or at least someone using his images — are once again floating around the North Okanagan.

RCMP Const. Chris Terleski told Castanet that Mounties are aware of the information.

Social media reports seem similar to ones circulating around the same time last year.

When asked whether any warrants have been issued for Sagmoen, Terelski said Mounties don’t typically share that information unless they need public assistance locating a person.

Cellphone breach alleged

According to court documents, Sagmoen breached a probation order on Nov. 18 by possessing a cellphone. He was released on bail on Dec. 5, 2024.

Under the terms of his bail order, Sagmoen is allowed to have one cellphone with one number to schedule court appearances and communicate with family — otherwise he's prohibited from possessing any mobile communication devices. He's also prohibited from communicating with sex workers.

In addition to new charges, Sagmoen could be forced to pay $500 if he breaches those bail conditions.

Sagmoen's next court appearance is Jan. 21, set for arraignment at the Salmon Arm Law Courts.

He made headlines in 2017 when the body of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux was found on his parents' farm on Salmon River Road. He has not been charged in relation to her death.

Mounties have previously warned sex trade workers not to respond to requests for services in the Salmon River Road property.