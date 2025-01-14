Vernon Secondary School presenting play based on ancient myths

Photo: Laurie Anne Lorge

Vernon Secondary School is presenting a Mary Zimmerman play called Metamorphoses starting tonight.

The play is based on the myths of Ovid. It depicts seven myths and places in both ancient words and imagery.

"Working on this play has shown both me and the students the role myth and story plays in our lives. It teaches us what it means to be human - and that we struggle with the same problems,” said drama teacher Laurie Anne Lorge.

The play runs Jan. 14, 16, and 17 at the Vernon Secondary School Theatre. All showings will start at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket information can be found here.