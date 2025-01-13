Vernon Winter Carnival now accepting scholarship applications

Photo: Wayne Emde Vernon Winter Carnival 2024 scholarship recipients

The Vernon Winter Carnival is now accepting applications for its annual grade 12 scholarships.

There are two scholarships up for grabs of $1,000 each – to apply students must submit a short essay about the impact VWC has had on their life. Applications must be submitted to VWC by Feb. 10 at 5 p.m., winners will be announced on Feb. 14.

"This scholarship opportunity was created not only to engage our younger generations in the festival, but to listen to the stories of what memories and events are important to the future of our community,” said Laurell Cornell, with the VWC. “It’s been really amazing to hear what these young adults remember from their childhood Vernon Winter Carnival’s.”

Students must submit a one to two page essay with a minimum of 500 words on one of the following topics:

Favourite Vernon Winter Carnival Experience

Why you think Vernon Winter Carnival is important to our community

How Vernon Winter Carnival has impacted traditions in your family

Applications can be submitted by email or dropped off at the Vernon Winter Carnival office at 2401 35 Ave.

The scholarships this year are thanks to long-time VWC supporter, The Stor-It Place.

““The Stor-It Place is proud to partner with Vernon Winter Carnival in donating these scholarships to two local Grade 12 students. Investing in our youth’s continued education and the spirit of Vernon Winter Carnival is what community is all about," said Kim Wallace with The Stor-It Place. “This scholarship initiative is not only about our youth, it’s about keeping this community tradition alive for all members of this community.”

Essay’s from last years scholarship winner can be found in the VWC Brochure available online.