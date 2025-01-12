Needles ferry back in service after scheduled maintenance Sunday

Photo: BC Government file photo Needles ferry

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

The Needles ferry is back in service after it was out of commission earlier Sunday for a cable replacement.

The scheduled maintenance was wrapped up about an hour and a half earlier than planned.

ORIGINAL: 7:40 a.m.

Those travelling across Lower Arrow Lake Sunday morning will have to wait, as the Needles ferry is out of service.

According to DriveBC, a cable change is currently underway on the cable ferry, which connects the small communities of Needles and Fauquier, about 135 kilometres east of Vernon.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to be completed by noon.