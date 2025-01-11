Vernon Vipers drop BCHL contest to Brooks Bandits Friday night

Photo: Matt Patrowski Photography

The Brooks Bandits stole a win against the visiting Vernon Vipers Friday, besting the Okanagan club 7-3 at the Centennial Regional Arena.

The BC Hockey League contest was all about special teams, with both sides capitalizing on the power play.

Luke Bibby led the way for the Vipers, scoring twice and driving the team’s offense in the losing cause.

Vipers goaltender Jari Kykkanen stood tall under pressure, making 30 saves on 36 shots, with Marko Bilic stepping in during the third period to add seven saves on eight shots.

Brooks capitalized on their chances, going five-for-eight on the power play, while the Vipers went three-for-nine with the man advantage.

Bandits captain Ethan Beyer collected four points, scoring two goals and adding two assists. Nathan Free contributed three assists, while Zach Zahara made 23 saves on 26 shots to secure the win.

Despite two five-minute major power plays, Brooks managed just one goal in that span.

The Vipers will face the Spruce Grove Saints tonight.

- with files from the Vernon Vipers