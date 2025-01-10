BX Swan Lake firefighters will answer the call to help fight fires in California

Photo: Associated Press

They have not been asked yet, but if the call for help does come from California Fire Chief Bill Wacey said members of the BX Swan Lake Fire Department will respond.

Thousands of homes have been lost in two massive fires ravaging the Los Angeles area. The BC Wildfire Service is sending crews across the border to help as are other provinces.

And while no official plans have been made, Wacey said would be surprised if the local volunteers didn't step up to provide assistance if asked.

Wacey said several of the volunteers have contacted him asking if they will be heading south.

“I'm not quite sure if we are going to put a task force together yet, but we will see what happens,” the long-time fire chief said.

Wacey said he is “pretty sure” BX Swan Lake volunteers would not hesitate to help.

“It is one of those rare events. They have come up to help us and there is no reason why we wouldn't help them,” Wacey said. “I am not sure they will be looking at local fire departments or if they are going to be sending the wild land crews.”

Wacey said it is being co-ordinated by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

CIFFC is a federally incorporated not-for-profit corporation established June 2, 1982. CIFFC is owned and operated by the federal, provincial, and territorial agencies responsible for wildland fire management in Canada.

Wacey said BC firefighters know what it is like dealing with wildfires and “everybody wants top help wherever they can. I would be dumbfounded if they didn't get any response if they did put the call out.”

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon to see if any Vernon Fire Rescue Services members would be deployed if asked.

By the time of publication, Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code did respond to a call seeking comment.