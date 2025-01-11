Multicoloured bear at SilverStar near Vernon aims to educate

Chelsey Mutter

A new bear has been spotted up at Silver Star – it’s multicoloured, made of steel and meant to help educate people.

The new, artistic addition is the latest to the Silver Star Bear Byway, formerly the bear education trail, near Brewers Pond. The project by the Silver Star Bear Stewardship aims to educate people about black bears in the area.

“He's right at the start of the trail across from the Firelight Lodge,” said Kathy Jenkins with the stewardship.

A part of the stewardship's overall goal of increasing bear awareness in the community alongside promoting respect and tolerance for the animals.

This latest bear is named KaLoNA, a nod to the people who made it – Kathy, Lorna, Nancy and Axel. Axel welded the statue and Kathy, Lorna and Nancy all helped paint the bear.

It’s one of six bears currently on the trail, but the stewardship says it has plans to add more.

“We do have another very special bear in the works that's going to represent the evolution of black bears with people,” said Jenkins.

“And we're also working on having a den as well. It will be done by summer to teach kids and people about where bears sleep and the importance of hibernation.”

The stewardship also just released a scavenger hunt which can be picked up from Silver Star guest services in the Village.

Jenkins says the byway has been getting a great response from the public which is growing as more art pieces are brought in.

More information about the group can be found on their Facebook page.