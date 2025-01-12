Upper Room Mission planning major expansion, redevelopment in Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon's Upper Room Mission has acquired three lots adjacent to its current 27th Ave location, with plans to greatly expand services.

The redevelopment would increase services through a year-round dry shelter, a 15-bed substance withdrawal management unit in partnership with a health authority, more than 100 units of sober living apartments, and other ancillary support like job opportunities.

To make this happen, URM is seeking funding from BC Housing and various other government funds, foundations and private investments.

Now, the Upper Room has written Vernon city council asking it to contribute a letter of support for these funding applications.

“Given the significant impact these initiatives will have on addressing homelessness and providing much-needed housing options in our community, I am writing to request an official endorsement from the City of Vernon to help us with our funding applications,” wrote Jacco de Vin with the URM.

“The Upper Room Mission has demonstrated its commitment to meeting urgent community needs. For the past two years, it has operated a Winter Shelter Mat Program, providing essential bed spaces to address Vernon's rising homeless population.”

The group has not specified which lots it has acquired at this time.

The Upper Room Mission was founded in 1980 to support individuals facing homelessness, poverty and isolation.