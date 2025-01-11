City of Vernon gives contract to Bird Canada for micromobility service

Photo: Bird Canada

Bird Canada will be landing e-scooters in Vernon this year.

A report to city council at their regular meeting Monday states “the procurement process for the shared micromobility service has been completed. Bird Canada has been selected as the provider under a contract effective January 1, 2025."

The contract includes the option to extend for three additional one-year terms, aligned with the B.C. government’s electric kick scooter pilot, which runs until April 5, 2028.

“Deployment of devices will begin once weather conditions permit, likely in the spring,” the report says.

When the kick scooter pilot program was launched in 2021, bright orange Neuron scooters were introduced to the city.

Since then, people have traveled hundreds of thousands of kilometres on the e-scooters and e-bikes.