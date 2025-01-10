Power outage at SilverStar Mountain Resort closes one lift, tee bar

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

A power outage is impacting service at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Alpine Meadows Chair and the Home Run Tee Bar are closed for the remainder of Friday

“All other lifts are operating on auxiliary power and will be running slower than usual,” said the resort in an alert.

SilverStar communications specialist Megan Sutherland says people skiing on the backside of the mountain can take the last chance trail to get to the front side of the mountain.

Sutherland said the outage was minimal and the village is still running as normal.

Status updates on lifts and trails can be found online here.