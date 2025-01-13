Vernon's Counterpoint Choir presenting What a Dream Jan. 24 and 25

Photo: Counterpoint Choir

Vernon's Counterpoint Choir will be putting on a dreamy production later this month.

What a Dream features songs from a variety of genres reflecting the show's theme including show tunes by Andrew Lloyd Webber, jazz, lullabies and songs set to works by poets Robert Frost, Rudyard Kipling and James Agee.

All touch upon aspects of night and dreaming.

The second half of the program features an allegorical story, 'The Reluctant Dragon.'

Originally penned by Kenneth Graham, author of The Wind in the Willows, the story is set to music by John Rutter.

Featured guest musicians are Vancouver tenor Adam Schmidt, Vernon bass Stephen Friesen, Seaton Secondary student Tavin Duclos as well as Elizabeth Scott, Vernon voice teacher and founder of the Scott Singers.

The story is set in motion by a young boy's dreaming and is directed by Dr. Terry Pitt-Brooke and accompanied by pianist Teresa McKnight.

The show takes place Jan. 24 at 7 p.m and Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Knox Presbyterian Church, 3701 32nd Ave.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from choir members, at Shear Dimensions Hair Design, or possibly at the door.

Children and student admission is free.