Vernon Pride Society hosting AGM, looking for board members

Photo: Facebook/Vernon Pride

The Vernon Pride Society is holding its annual general meeting later this month, and is putting out a call for board members.

The society says registered members are invited to attend the AGM on Jan. 23, people who are not a member can sign up for a membership by Jan. 8 or 16.

“More detailed information will be sent to all registered VPS members on Jan. 8, 2025 and re-sent on Jan. 16, 2025 for anyone who was unable to register by Jan. 8,” said the society. “If you do not receive this member information, please contact [email protected] or reapply to be a member.”

People can sign up to be a member here.

VPS is also accepting applications for positions on the board of directors. Board member elections will take place for all positions as each current board member position will finish at the AGM in accordance with the group's bylaws. Terms will be for two years.

More information and applications are available on the VPS website, and the deadline for application is January 18, 2025.

Interested applicants are invited to attend a VPS open house Jan. 12 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library.

Questions can be sent to [email protected].