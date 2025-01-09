Coldstream holding first budget input meeting today

Photo: File photo

The District of Coldstream is holding its first public consultation for its budget, today.

The in-person consultation takes place this afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. at the municipal office, 9901 Kalamalka Lake Road.

“Come on by if you’d like to see what’s planned for 2025, ask questions to finance or infrastructure staff, or just let us know what’s on your mind for all things Coldstream,” said the district in a news release.

The district is holding a second/final in-person consultation on Jan. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. also at the municipal office.

According to the budget document, the district is considering a net tax rate increase of 9.44 per cent or about $165 per year for the average single family residential property.

"This increase is reflective of difficult, mostly unavoidable, circumstances such as long-term debt payments, collective agreement settlement with the Districts unionized employees, increases in policing costs and general inflationary impacts," reads the budget document.

The proposed budget can be read online here.