Celebration of life scheduled for Vernon mom, face of Light A Bulb campaign

A local mom who helped raise record-breaking amounts for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation passed away at the end of December.

Tania Robinson was the face of this year's Light A Bulb campaign for the VJHF, and shared her cancer journey.

“Her courage and determination to create something positive out of her cancer inspired so many, helping to set a Giving Tuesday record; an achievement she was deeply proud of and one that stands as a testament to her incredible impact on our community,” said the VJH Foundation on Facebook.

“Her legacy of hope and resilience will continue to make a difference in health care for generations to come.”

Before her passing, Robinson said she chose to share her story because people never know when they’ll need access to vital imaging machines.

The campaign goal was to raise money to expand VJH’s ultrasound capabilities through two new rooms and two new machines.

Robinson’s celebration of life will be held on March 16 at 1 p.m. at the Creekside Conference Centre in the Vernon recreation complex, 3310 - 37th Ave. The celebration is open to the public.

“Our hearts go out to her son, her family, and everyone in our community touched by her warmth and strength. We are deeply grateful for Tania’s courage to share her story, and we thank her for the lasting difference she has made for health care in our community,” said the VJH Foundation.