Staffing issues causing 'reduced maternity services' continue at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

The maternity ward at Vernon Jubilee Hospital was short staffed early this year, once again.

An expectant mother told Castanet the ward was fully closed overnight on Jan. 3, but IH says it was reduced.

IH executive director, clinical operations, North Okanagan Chris Simms confirmed in an email to Castanet that VJH had “reduced maternity services the overnight of Jan. 3 to 4 due to limited staffing.”

It’s not the first time the maternity ward has made headlines for short staffing. In the early fall last year, a new mom was forced to travel from Vernon to Penticton while in active labour to deliver her child due to staffing issues.

Some have wondered why IH isn’t posting public advisories when the ward is short staffed.

“We do not issue public advisories in these cases as patients can still access services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital,” said Simms in the email.

According to IH, when the ward is reduced, people who need maternity care should still check in at VJH to be assessed. Plans are then made for “the most appropriate and safe care specific to each patient's needs,” which sometimes includes travelling to other hospitals for care.

The expectant mother also said she was called and warned by staff that the ward would be closed and she’d need to go to Kelowna or Kamloops for care. Simms said calls about care can happens.

“Some expectant families are proactively contacted directly about their specific care needs, and care plans discussed which may include travel to an alternate location during this time if needed,” said Simms in an email.

Simms said IH knows patient transfers can be challenging and decisions are always made based on the safety of expectant parents and their babies.