Parcel of land next to closed Tim Hortons building on 32nd Street in Vernon up for sale

Photo: Dawn Tucker

A parcel of land next to a closed and run-down Tim Hortons is for sale.

The commercial property at 3901 32nd St. in Vernon, features four lots with an asking price of $1.6 million.

The 16,000-square-foot parcel of land is zoned commercial mixed use which would allow for a wide range of business uses.

The sale does not include the Tim Hortons building which has been the topic of discussion on social media for weeks.

The building has been vacant for years and the longer it sat empty, the more it was vandalized with numerous windows being broken, creating an eyesore that raised the ire of many residents.

In December, the building was boarded up.

There is no word on what will become of the dilapidated building.