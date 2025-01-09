Former Vernon resident debuts 13-part docu-series Water Worlds tonight

After four years of hard work, Len Morissette's docu-series Water Worlds will make its debut on APTN this evening.

Currently living in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Morissette was raised in Vernon and has put together the Indigenous series that takes a deep dive into the vital and fragile water ways of the world.

“Today is the day. After four years of hard work from a great team, the world finally gets to see our project,” said a post on Morissette's Facebook page.

“I’m humbled and relieved at the same time. Looking forward to seeing everybody tonight at the premier and remember if you can’t watch it on television, you can stream it from APTN Lumi.”

Morissette's dad is Cree, and his mother has European ancestry. He moved to Grande Prairie in 2000 from Vernon, with his wife and two daughters. In 2011, Morissette co-founded C.I.A Solutions, a majority Indigenous-owned film and advertising company.

This is the first Indigenous ocean exploration show highlighting Indigenous and non-Indigenous people working together, using traditional knowledge and Western science to find solutions to Mother Earth’s problems. Cree and Métis artist Tantoo Cardinal narrates the show that airs at 6 p.m. on APTN.

The episodes will be broadcast in both English and Cree languages.

In Episode 1: We are the Keepers, divers from Haida Gwaii work to monitor and protect Northern Abalone around their Nation, which was placed on the endangered species list in the 1990s.

The research project in the Gwaii Haanas National Marine Conservation Area Reserve and Haida Heritage Site is one of many sites off the south coast of Haida Gwaii that is dedicated to studying the Northern Abalone since their population collapse.

Following episodes will premier each Thursday on APTN.