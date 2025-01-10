Traffic calming measures coming along Pleasant Valley Road: City of Vernon

Photo: Nick Karys Accident at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Silver Star Road.

In an attempt to calm traffic on Pleasant Valley Road, the City of Vernon will be installing speed readers.

PV road, especially the section near Butcher Boys, has been a safety hazard long lamented by residents. Resident and safety advocate for the area Nick Karys says people often speed in the area – going 70 to 80 km/hr in the 50 km zone.

Kary previously told Castanet he felt it was just a matter of time before someone lost their life due to speeding motorists.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist told Castanet the city has conducted a traffic study along PV Road, including the area near Butcher Boys.

“In the near future, digital speed readers will be installed near Pleasant Valley Road and Silver Star Road to display drivers’ speeds. This is a common traffic calming technique to remind drivers how fast they are going and to slow down,” said Winquist in an email.

“Construction on the PV Roundabout at 39th Avenue is also set to begin in the spring to improve traffic flow and safety in the area.”

It might not be the last of changes for the roadway, Winquist said the city’s to-come Transportation Plan update focusing on safety will look at PV Road.

“This tool combines data, public input, and criteria like collision history, traffic volumes, and cost-effectiveness to prioritize resources where they’re needed most,” said Winquist.

No specific changes have been finalized for the Butcher Boys area under the plan update, yet. The findings from the plan will help guide future recommendations.

At the end of December, the city announced it was half way through its Transportation Plan review.

Residents will be able to share feedback on draft plans in late April to early May.