RCMP constable accused of uttering threats, breaching no-contact condition

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

An RCMP constable is facing criminal charges, accused of threatening his ex and breaching a condition requiring he stay away from her.

Const. Gurinder Singh Nijjar, 32, is facing two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Vernon on Tuesday. A court-ordered ban prohibits the publication of any evidence presented at his bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon in Kamloops provincial court.

Court documents show Nijjar is accused of threatening his ex and her family. He is also accused of failing to comply with a condition he was on prohibiting him from having any contact with her.

Nijjar, who is on leave from the Kootenay Boundary RCMP detachment, was granted bail on Wednesday with conditions requiring he stay away from the complainant and attend treatment as directed by his bail supervisor.

He will also be prohibited from possessing any weapons — a condition that would have to be revisited if he were to return to work.

Nijjar is due back in court in Vernon on Jan. 23.