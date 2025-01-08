RCMP looking for Vernon man

Photo: Vernon RCMP RCMP officers in Vernon are looking for help to locate a man who has been missing since late last month.

In a Wednesday press release, police said that Terrence Dunphy, otherwise known as Tank, was last seen at the end of December.

Dunphy, 45, is around six-foot-one, 205 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Dunphy, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)